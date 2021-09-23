Venues were judged on their quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor. Photo: Tripadvisor

These popular places to eat in and around Eastbourne have all earned a Tripadvisor award

A number of eateries have been recognised with a Tripadvisor award for their great reviews and service

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:58 pm

The 2021 Travellers' Choice awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.

The award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and award winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. The award honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Read more: www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/popular-eateries-in-and-around-eastbourne-earn-tripadvisor-award-for-their-great-reviews-3384228

1.

Treacle Mine in Hailsham Road, Polegate. Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

2.

Crown and Anchor in Marine Parade, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

3.

Yummy Noodle Bar, The Enterprise Centre, Station Parade, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

4.

Athens Restaurant and Steak House in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3