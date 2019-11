Listed are nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made since January 2018.

1. Bunny Run Childcare Centre Bunny Run Childcare Centre Ltd, The Drive, Hellingly, Hailsham, BN27 4EP - Ofsted rating: Oustanding. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Emmanuel Pre School Emmanuel Church Hall, Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 1UG - Ofsted rating: Good. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Hellingly Preschool Hellingly Hall, North Street, Hellingly, Hailsham, BN27 4DS - Ofsted rating: Good. Google other Buy a Photo

4. C.A.T.S Club @ Maynards Green Maynards Green Cp School, Maynards Green, Heathfield, TN21 0DD - Ofsted rating: Good. Google other Buy a Photo

View more