TJ Hughes in Terminus Road closed in May this year

The shops and restaurants which have closed in Eastbourne

While Eastbourne has bucked the trend of struggling High Streets – with many businesses opening up all over town – it’s worth taking a moment to remember the ones we have lost.

Here’s a selection of the shops and restaurants which have closed in the past few years, or are due to close. If there are any more you can think of, let us know.

HMV closed in the old Arndale Centre in 2017 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
HMV closed in the old Arndale Centre in 2017 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 900673
Buy a Photo
Thomas Cook in Terminus Road is now Hays Travel after the company went under earlier this year (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Thomas Cook in Terminus Road is now Hays Travel after the company went under earlier this year (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Buy a Photo
Wonderland in Terminus Road is now Creams
Wonderland in Terminus Road is now Creams
Buy a Photo
Old Dave's Gourmet Burger Co. in South Street closed last month (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Old Dave's Gourmet Burger Co. in South Street closed last month (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4