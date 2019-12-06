The Phoenix rises as the Eastbourne Herald’s Pub of the Year 2019

Celebrating winning our Pub of the Year competition for 2019 is Phoenix.

Phoenix is situated at 96 Seaside Road in Eastbourne, it was previously The Nuthouse but was given a radical makeover and relaunched as Phoenix three years ago.

The Phoenix pub, Eastbourne Herald's Pub of the Year winner 2019 SUS-190412-161041001

Owners Jeff and Emma Roll are well experienced in the pub industry, Jeff has been in it for 17 years, so they know what people like in a traditional pub, which is what Phoenix is all about.

Helping them at the helm is their loyal team: barmaids Gina Mann and Klair Shankland, doormen Stephen Uphill and Alan Sidders, Maryanne Roll (Emma’s mum) plus Roly the friendly black Labrador!

The spacious pub has heaps of entertainment. There are six TV screens where they televise all sporting events, three dart boards, two pool tables, two snooker tables upstairs, a Formula One game and fruit machines, a beer courtyard with fish pond, a large fish tank, and karaoke on a Friday and Saturday night. There is a meat raffle every Sunday at 3pm and a money raffle once a month. With Christmas around the corner, there will also be a grand Christmas draw.

Phoenix runs regular fun events and fundraisers, visit their Facebook page phoenixeb to see what’s coming up. For kids, on December 14 there is a kid’s Christmas party. For just £10 a ticket, you can bring your little ones to see Santa in his grotto and get a present, decorate a T-shirt and a cookie, make reindeer food and play party games. Pop in or call 01323 648894 to secure your ticket.

Phoenix opens daily and will also be open on Christmas Day until 2pm, and Boxing Day until 6pm.

On winning the title of Pub of the Year, Emma was ecstatic. She said: “This is so amazing! I am so proud and thankful to my brilliant Gina and Klair for making people so welcome that they have voted for us! We really want people to come in and see how hard we have worked to change the pub around from what it was before, so those who haven’t popped in, please come and check us out.”

Congratulations to the Phoenix team for their win and we wish them every success for the future.