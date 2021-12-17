The Grand Tour comes out on Amazon Prime following filming near Eastbourne
Former Top Gear trio Jeremy CLarkson, James May and Richard Hammond were spotted near Eastbourne with a film crew back in April.
On April 27 the presenters could be seen behind the wheel of a vintage Citroen at Beachy Head.
Today (Friday, December 17) ‘The Grand Tour Presents...Carnage a Trois’ is released – a lockdown special where they travel from the Welsh hill to the English Channel.
The episode features ‘a hair raising mountain climb, bomb defusals, propellor powered cars, helicopter stunts, and the most thrilling race of their lives’, according to Amazon Prime.