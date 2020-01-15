The Eastbourne Wedding Spectacular 2020: in Pictures

Though the show has historically taken place in the Towner Gallery and Cavendish Hotel, organisers One Stop Wedding Shop said the move to the Welcome Building was well received by both exhibitors and visitors.
Taking place in the Welcome Building Conference Centre, the free show gave couples thinking about getting married the chance to rowse all the best dress-makers venue-owners and caterers from across the country.
