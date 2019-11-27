Textile artist creates limited edition bags to celebrate ‘unique’ Eastbourne street

A textile artist has created limited edition bags to celebrate a ‘unique and popular’ Eastbourne street, with the proceeds going to a local charity project.
Claire Graves, a textiles teacher at Ratton School, has created the one-off, embroidered bags depicting the independent shops in Albert Parade, in Green Street.
The bags will be sold during the Eastbourne Artists’ Open Houses event at Claire’s home ‘The Pink House’ at 123 Green Street on November 30, December 1, 7 and 8 from 11am to 5pm, with all the proceeds going to the JPK Project - which is fundraising to develop a supported living centre for people with learning disabilities.
Claire said, “I wanted to create something that celebrates the community and benefits a great local cause at the same time. Creating so many individual embroideries was a real labour of love, but they’re a great way to show off the personality of Albert Parade and the varied stores that make it so unique and popular.”
Find out more online at www.thejpkproject.co.uk