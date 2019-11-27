Textile artist creates limited edition bags to celebrate ‘unique’ Eastbourne street

A textile artist has created limited edition bags to celebrate a ‘unique and popular’ Eastbourne street, with the proceeds going to a local charity project.

Claire Graves, a textiles teacher at Ratton School, has created the one-off, embroidered bags depicting the independent shops in Albert Parade, in Green Street.

SUS-191127-121849001

The bags will be sold during the Eastbourne Artists’ Open Houses event at Claire’s home ‘The Pink House’ at 123 Green Street on November 30, December 1, 7 and 8 from 11am to 5pm, with all the proceeds going to the JPK Project - which is fundraising to develop a supported living centre for people with learning disabilities.

Claire said, “I wanted to create something that celebrates the community and benefits a great local cause at the same time. Creating so many individual embroideries was a real labour of love, but they’re a great way to show off the personality of Albert Parade and the varied stores that make it so unique and popular.”

Find out more online at www.thejpkproject.co.uk