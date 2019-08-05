Tesco jobs at risk in Eastbourne as supermarket giant axes 4,500 staff

Jobs could be cut at certain Eastbourne Tesco stores as the supermarket giant announces a major cost-cutting drive.

The company announced today (August 5) it will be slashing 4,500 jobs and reducing opening hours at Tesco Metros across the country.

There is currently a Tesco Metro in Langney Shopping Centre and one at Brassey Avenue in Hampden Park.

Tesco CEO Jason Tarry said, “In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

“We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future.”

153 shops will be affected by the plans, which will see the stores adapted for convenience shoppers.

Tesco says the changes include fewer products stored in back rooms, a leaner management structure, and changes in store hours.

It also said it would be “streamlining” some of its Express stores.

A spokesperson said, “Our priority now is to support affected colleagues, helping find alternative roles within Tesco for as many as possible. We expect that these changes will lead to an overall reduction of around 4,500 colleagues.”