Ten arrests in Eastbourne over the weekend

There were 10 arrests made over the weekend by police in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Police said on Twitter the offences happened on Friday (January 10) through to Sunday (January 12), which included criminal damage, ABH, dangerous driving, theft, possession of drugs, common assault and drink driving.

Eastbourne Police tweeted, “Another busy weekend for officers across the Eastbourne district, with 10 arrests over the weekend.”

