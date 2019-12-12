Teenagers arrested after firefighters attacked in Eastbourne

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after firefighters were attacked in Eastbourne.

Crews were responding to a fire in Shinewater Park when stones and planks of wood were thrown at them by a group of youths on Monday (December 2) at around 6.30pm.

Shinewater Park in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

One firefighter suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital after being hit by one of the stones.

Sussex Police say two teenage boys, one aged 14 and one aged 15, both from Eastbourne, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been released on police bail until January 8 with conditions, police said.

Sussex Police says the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have any further information, should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1134 of 02/12.

Youths throw ‘stones and planks of wood’ at crew attending Eastbourne fire