Teenager stabbed in Eastbourne town centre

In the early hours of Friday (January 7) a teenage boy was stabbed in Longstone Road, Eastbourne Police confirmed on Facebook.

Police said, “The boy sustained a minor wound which was not life threatening and was released from hospital after treatment.”

As a result of the attack, patrols were increased and officers were using ‘enhanced stop and search powers’ under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 for a 24-hour period starting 8.20pm on Friday (January 7).

Longstone Road. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221001-105421001

Those who fail to submit to a search will be committing a criminal offence, police said.

Speaking ahead of the order being put in place, chief superintendent Howard Hodges said, “The decision to put this order in place has not been taken lightly and shows the seriousness of our response in light of the incident which took place in Eastbourne town centre.

“It is a short-term measure aimed at targeting and disrupting those committing incidents of violence and it complements work that we are doing in partnership with other agencies and the local community to reduce violence among young people.”