Teen found dead at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
The body of a teenager has been found by emergency services at the base of cliffs near Eastbourne.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “At 1.45pm on Monday June 14, a man aged 19 fell from the cliff top at Beachy Head to the base of the cliff and was confirmed deceased a short while later.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged today Monday June 14 at 1.45pm.
“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards, Coastguard rescue helicopter and police with an incident.”
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.