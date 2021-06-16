Teen found dead at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “At 1.45pm on Monday June 14, a man aged 19 fell from the cliff top at Beachy Head to the base of the cliff and was confirmed deceased a short while later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged today Monday June 14 at 1.45pm.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards, Coastguard rescue helicopter and police with an incident.”