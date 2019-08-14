Teddy bear called ‘Sweetie’ helps comfort little girl at Eastbourne hospital

A teddy bear called ‘Sweetie’ helped comfort a five-year-old girl at the Eastbourne District General Hospital after she broke her elbow recently.

Olivia Hopkins, went to the Accident and Emergency unit at the DGH with her taxi driver and Freemason dad, James Hopkins, where she was given a teddy bear dressed in a bright yellow outfit.

Olivia said, “The nurse gave me a teddy bear for being so brave.”

The ‘Teddies for Loving Care Appeal’ is an initiative run by the Freemasons which provides - at the nurses’ discretion - donated, free of charge teddy bears to children who are suffering from trauma, injury or illness. The aim is to give children a cuddle with a soft toy to help alleviate the stress of an injury and cope with unfamiliar hospital surroundings.

A spokesperson for the TLCA intiative said, “Children who are lucky enough to get a bear get to keep it and take it home with them. It is remarkable that since the TLCA was founded in 2001 more than one million teddies have now been distributed to children at a time when they are most in need of comfort.”

Most of the money raised to fund the appeal comes from individual masonic lodge donations by Freemasons.