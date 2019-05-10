Talk openly about death for Dying Matters Week with a series of special events at St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Dying Matters Week is an annual awareness-raising week which has the aim of encouraging people to talk more openly about death, dying and bereavement.

This year it takes place from May 13 to 19 and for its part, St Wilfrid’s Hospice is running some events and pop-ups to get the conversation going. On Wednesday (May 15) at 6pm, the hospice will host the launch of the Children in Need funded children’s bereavement support service, The Seahorse Project.

Children’s author, Giles Paley-Phillips will read from his new book about childhood bereavement and there will be a question and answer session.

Anyone interested is encouraged to call 01323 434275 to book their free place.

On Friday (May 17), Kate Tym and Kate Dyer, who run the Coffin Club in Hastings, will be at the hospice between 10.30am and 2pm and invite you to join them. Grab tea and cake from the café then have a chat about your perfect send off.

On Saturday (May 18), there will be a special screening of the critically-acclaimed film, Dead Good, a sensitive and life-affirming documentary about the ritual of care after death. It takes place at the Towner cinema and tickets cost £8.50 each, Click here to book tickets