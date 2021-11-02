Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty off Eastbourne seafront

Police said emergency services responded to reports of a swimmer in difficulty shortly after 10am on Sunday, October 31.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, but sadly later died.

“His next of kin have been informed.”

Eastbourne RNLI, the coastguard helicopter from Lydd, South East Coast Ambulance Service and coastguard crews from Eastbourne and Birling Gap were also called to the incident.