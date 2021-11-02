Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty off Eastbourne seafront
A swimmer has died after getting into difficulty off the coast of Eastbourne.
Police said emergency services responded to reports of a swimmer in difficulty shortly after 10am on Sunday, October 31.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, but sadly later died.
“His next of kin have been informed.”
Eastbourne RNLI, the coastguard helicopter from Lydd, South East Coast Ambulance Service and coastguard crews from Eastbourne and Birling Gap were also called to the incident.
An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said, “They were requested by Her Majesty’s Coastguard to launch the all weather lifeboat and tasked to assist local coastguards and the coastguard rescue helicopter with a search for a person reported to be in the water off Eastbourne seafront.”