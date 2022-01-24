Sussex video bulletin for Monday, January 24

PICTURES: The Eastbourne businesses with a food hygiene rating of two or less

News you can trust since 1865

Best indoor rowing machines; at home rowers, including the best-selling Concept 2 and Aldi’s budget option

Best boxed mattress deals for January: discounts on Emma, Simba, Nectar, Eve, Dreamcloud and OTTY

LEGO Christmas: LEGO release scale replica of the Home Alone house - where to buy set inspired by hit 90s film

Dyson Airwrap: best alternative hair styling tools, and when will the Dyson Airwrap be back in stock?

Home composting: how to use compost bins and tumblers to make your own compost

Mother-of-two died at cliffs near Eastbourne

Dogs Trust Shoreham: These are the 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Sussex this week

Eastbourne’s storm of 1965 hit seafront and model village

PICTURES: The Eastbourne businesses with a food hygiene rating of two or less

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Connor Gormley with weather from Megan O'Neill.