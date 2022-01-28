Sussex video bulletin for Friday, January 28
Here are some of the stories making the headlines across Sussex.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:28 pm
Today's update is from Frankie Elliott with weather from Megan O'Neill.
More on these stories at the links below:
Story 1: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/crime/armed-police-incident-in-hastings-man-with-knife-arrested-3545453
Story 2: https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/global-superstar-christina-aguilera-confirmed-to-headline-brighton-hove-pride-3545436
Story 3: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/people/kenny-tutts-bayside-social-in-worthing-receives-stamp-of-approval-from-renowned-restaurant-critic-jay-rayner-3545063