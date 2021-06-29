Sussex town makes list of best places to stay for ‘UFO staycations’

Released ahead of World UFO Day this Friday (July 2), the list compiles all the most active spots for extra-terrestrial observation in the UK.

While ‘The South of England’ takes the number one spot with 38 alleged sightings, most of which were in London, the South-East comes in at number five, with 17 total spots over the last year.

One report from Bognor Regis describes more than 50 travelling lights one evening in May. Another, is from Monks Gate, in Horsham: a UFO spotter claims to have seen a ‘long thing’ just before midday in February.

The report was compiled by NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, which analysed reports of UFO sightings over the last twelve months to determine when and where you’re likely to catch a glimpse of something out of this world.

A spokesperson for NetVouchers.co.uk said “the first reported sighting of a UFO was in 1947 when an American pilot claimed he saw a string of nine shiny things in the sky.

“Sine then, UFOs have captivated the attention of people around the world because of their mysterious nature.

“Our research showed that sightings can happen at any time of the night and sometimes day, but reports are most commonly made during 10 and 11pm.”