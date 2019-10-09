Sussex lottery players urged to check tickets after UK ticket lands £170m EuroMillions jackpot

One UK ticket-holder has won the £170 million EuroMillions jackpot to become the country’s biggest ever winner.

Sussex residents are being urged to check their tickets to see if they matched all the numbers.

The player matched all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - in Tuesday’s (October 8) draw following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“They are now the UK’s biggest ever winner.

“Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“It’s been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players, with an amazing five jackpot wins.

“In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK’s biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot.

“As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win.

“Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for good causes by The National Lottery - funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation’s athletes.’

The £123 million winner in June has never revealed their identity and Camelot, which runs the National Lottery and EuroMillions, would not say whether it was an individual winner or a syndicate.

Meanwhile, another Briton won £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection game on Tuesday.

The Thunderball numbers were 13, 11, 26, 12, 29 and the Thunderball itself was 10, but no-one won the top prize of £500,000.