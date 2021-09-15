Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2021: The winners revealed
The 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were announced today (Wednesday, September 15).
Excellent design, architecture and craftmanship were the winners at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.
Thirty award-winning projects were announced at the 2021 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards on Wednesday (September 15).
Simon Knight, chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, presented the Awards to a sold-out ceremony and lunch at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, with guests including the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex.
The Awards saw the inaugural announcement of the South Downs Design Award sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority.
Belloc Close in Midhurst, a Mid-Scale Residential Award winner, won the overall Award for projects based in the South Downs. King and Drury worked closely with MH Architects to create four new homes on the site of a former ambulance station.
The judges noted: “A very exciting and well-thought-out development on a difficult brownfield site, it clearly had care and attention to details high on its list of priorities.”
Ropemaker’s Academy in Hailsham (submitted by ECE Architecture, Worthing), achieved an Award in the Public and Community category, for a school for children and young people with special needs. Famed historically as a centre for the making of string and rope, Hailsham is now home to this sensational, modern building.
The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said: “The care taken by funders, the client and the architect to ensure that the needs of the young people were met in the design of the building is most impressive and we congratulate all those involved.”
Eastbourne based architects and craftsmen also saw success in the Small Scale Residential category.
John D Clarke Architects achieved an Award for Pond Cottage, a Grade II listed house extension in Alfriston (submitted by Roger Fitton) and Clarke Roofing Southern Limited for Manor Farmhouse, a Grade II* listed L-shaped home in Newhaven.
The judging team commented on Manor Farmhouse: “A high standard of detailing and workmanship has been employed on the roofs, with further improvement work imaginatively conceived and well executed. The project has a real wow factor – it is exemplary!”
Three Small Scale Residential projects based in Lewes and the surrounding area received Awards: Landour, Telscombe (submitted by MortonScarr Architects, Brighton) – a new flint-clad house located on the top of the South Downs; Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven (submitted by Clarke Roofing Southern, Eastbourne); and, Tin Tabernacle in Barcombe (submitted by the owners, architects David Jenkins Design, Haywards Heath) – the renovation of an ex-mission hall/chapel. The judging team commented on Tin Tabernacle, a building of local interest: “A great asset has been preserved for future generations, the building was a delight to behold and the owners had worked hard to retain the essence of the building and had succeeded.”
There were four Highly Commended projects in the Lewes and surrounding area, they included: Merrydown Business Park, Maresfield (submitted by Westcott Leach Limited, Hailsham); Smiths Yard, Ditching (submitted by Bedford Park Developments); Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield (submitted by Mackellar Schwerdt Architects, Lewes); and, Abbots Barn, Ripe (submitted by BakerBrown Studio, Cooksbridge).
Chichester-based architect, Jane Jones-Warner of Jane Jones-Warner Associates was announced as the 2021 Sussex Heritage Person of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery.
Chairman Mr Knight said: “There is no doubt the extraordinary contribution the Awards have achieved to heritage and good design in Sussex. This is underlined by our Sussex Heritage Person of the Year, Jane Jones-Warner, whose 30-year career has focused on building conservation. Her passion began at Uppark in West Sussex, where she was based on-site for three years following their devastating fire in 1989.
“More recently Jane was the project architect at Grade II* listed West Dean College for their extensive conservation roof repair project.
“I am absolutely delighted to recognise Jane’s career and passion for heritage by acknowledging her as Sussex Heritage Person of the Year and congratulate all our winning and highly commended projects.”
The Sussex Heritage Trust is a charity established in 1977 to preserve, improve and encourage the appreciation of the architectural and natural landscape of Sussex. The awards celebrate a wide variety of architectural and landscape projects, building craft and a Sussex Heritage Person of the Year.
To find out more about all of the award winners and Highly Commended projects, visit: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk
The full list of winners:
Winners
Building Craft Award
Anthony Riggall for restoration of Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham
Gary Shepherd, Shepherd & Grantham Stonemasons Ltd for work to St George’s Church, Donnington
Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to West Lodge, Seaford College, Petworth
Luke Ayling for work to Mount Farm, Pulborough
Commercial Award
Alexander House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield
Drew’s Barn, Warnham Park, Horsham
West Wittering Beach Café
Ecclesiastical Award
All Saints Church, Patcham
St George’s Church, Donnington
Landscape and Gardens Award
Gravetye Manor Gardens Restoration, East Grinstead
Mid-Scale Residential Award
Belloc Close, Midhurst
Regent Street, Brighton
The Dower House, East Grinstead
Public and Community Award
Catering Facilities and Classrooms, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham
Ropemakers Academy, Hailsham
Shelter Hall, Brighton
The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood
Unity by John Gillespie, Chichester( John Gillespie received judges’ special commendation for craftsmanship)
Small Scale Residential Award
Compton House, Compton
Coneyhurst Farm, Billingshurst
Landour, Telscombe
Manor Farmhouse, Newhaven
Mount Farm, Pulborough
North Street, Chichester
Pond Cottage, Alfriston
Sanderlings, Itchenor
The Walled Garden, Arundel
Tin Tarbernacle, Barcombe
The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year
Jane Jones-Warner
The South Downs Design Award
Belloc Close, Midhurst
Highly Commended
Building Crafts Highly Commended
Jenna Burrell and Ana Logreira, Cliveden Conservation for conservation of an early 17th-century lime plaster ceiling, Hotter Shoes, Chichester
Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Woodend Clock Tower, Clock House, West Stoke
Commercial Highly Commended
Merrydown Business Park, Horam, Heathfield
Ecclesiastical Highly Commended
St Nicholas Church, Arundel
The Church of St Mary the Virgin Fabric Repairs, Upwaltham
Vihara Building, West Sussex
Landscape & Gardens Highly Commended
Blue Doors Lodge, South Stoke, Arundel
Conservation and Refurbishment of Gazebo, West Dean Gardens
Riverhill House, Petworth
Large Scale Residential Highly Commended
Dundee House, Midhurst
The Royal, Bognor Regis
Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended
Chidfield Barn, Petworth
Smiths Yard, Ditchling
Public and Community Highly Commended
Fittleworth Community Shop, Café and Post Office, Fittleworth
New Learning & Resources Centre, Lorica Trust, Washington
Small Scale Residential Highly Commended
Abbots Barn, Ripe
Lurgashall Village Shop, Lurgashall
Old Cowman’s Cottage, Mayfield
Parrock Place, Hartfield
Prinsted Grange, Prinsted
West Barn, Wepham
Young Street, Chichester
The South Downs Design Award Highly Commended
Landour, Telscombe
The Goodwood Education Centre, Goodwood