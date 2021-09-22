Suspected abandoned car seized in Eastbourne
A suspected abandoned car was seized by police in Eastbourne following reports of suspicious activity.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:14 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said they received reports of suspicious activity taking place around a vehicle in Langney Road at 8.40am today (Wednesday, September 22).
The spokesperson said, “Officers attended and seized a vehicle as it was suspected to be abandoned in the area. Abandoned vehicles can be reported via Operation Crackdown here: http://www.operationcrackdown.org/.”