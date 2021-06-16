Superheroes to walk from Hastings to Eastbourne Pier for injured builder

Sean Foley's friends will walk from Hastings to Eastbourne Pier

The sponsored walk, in aid of Sean Foley who was seriously injured in a trampolining accident last May, was due to take place on Boxing Day but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown introduced straight after Christmas.

Now the friends, who are dressing up as superheroes, will do the walk on Saturday June 26 and plan to leave Hastings Pier at 8am arriving at Eastbourne Pier in the early afternoon.

Jimmy Jewell, who will be walking with friends Grant Huggair, Gary Costin and Ritchie Smith, said, “I have known Sean for a few years now and he is one of the nicest people you could wish to meet.

Sean Foley and his family

“We are walking in superhero costumes because to his wife children and family he is a superhero. We will be pushing a wheelbarrow as well, as Sean was a builder by trade.”

Fifty-nine-year-old Sean, who lives in Old Town, was rushed to hospital following the accident and spent months in hospitals before he was able to return home to his partner Daniella and young daughters Darcie and Olivia.

Grant Huggair said, “Sean’s home will need adaptations and he needs ongoing physiotherapy.”