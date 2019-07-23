Summer holiday lifeguard training in Eastbourne teaches children to stay safe by the water

The Eastbourne beach lifeguard team will be teaching youngsters how to stay safe on the beach this summer as part of the fun Tyro Lifeguard course being held throughout the school holidays in July and August.

Led by the qualified and experienced team, the course is designed to provide youngsters aged between 8-14 with first aid training, a guide to beach and personal safety plus an introduction to basic lifeguarding, all of which will equip them with the essential skills they need to enjoy time spent on or near the water.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “The Tyro Lifeguard course is designed to not only provide youngsters with these essential skills but also have a lot of fun at the same time.”

Courses run through until August 30 and are priced at £18 per session or £60 for four sessions. Call 01323 410611 or book online at www.visiteastbourne.com