Stunt shows, kids’ balance bike races and a family-friendly ride at the Let’s Ride cycling festival in Eastbourne

Some seafront roads will be closed to traffic on July 28 for the town’s annual cycling festival.

The event is sponsored by HSBC and called Let’s Ride Eastbourne.

There will be a range of attractions on the Western Lawns and the organisers promise the festival will include something for the whole family.

The free family event will include a family bike ride, cycle displays, Go Ride skills area, stunt shows, balance bike races for children under six, Punch and Judy shows, face painting and a quality food village.

Families can start at the Western Lawns and do as little or as much as they like. There will be no cars on the road, so you can wobble, zig-zag and stop as much as you like.