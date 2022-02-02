Stunning sunrises and the first signs of spring: Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

• If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, send it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the sort of camera/phone you used.
1.
Reflections at Sovereign Harbour by Duncan Taylor SUS-220202-103549001
2.
A boat passes by the Rampion wind farm, just off Beachy Head. Picture by Mandy Turner SUS-220202-103945001
3.
Derek A Briggs snapped this pair of swans at Hampden Park using a using Nikon Z6 11 camera. "Since the female swan died before Christmas the male has kept flying out looking for a new mate and happily now he has found one," he said. SUS-220202-104401001
4.
An Exmoor pony at Birling Gap, taken by Kelvin Luscombe. "Such a delight," he said. SUS-220202-110330001