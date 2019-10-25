String of thefts, burglaries and attempted break-ins reported in Eastbourne

A string of thefts, burglaries and attempted break-ins have been reported in Eastbourne this month.

A café in Queens Parade reported an overnight attempted burglary on October 12 where unknown suspects used force to bend window bars and smash windows – according to Sussex Police.

And police said during the evening of October 11, a group of males were caught on CCTV entering a supermarket warehouse in Victoria Drive and stealing alcohol.

A garage in Elm Grove was broken into during the day on October 14, police said, and the unknown suspects attempted to gain entry using a tool to bend garage doors back.

Sussex Police said a garage in Astaire Avenue was broken into earlier this month when owners returned to find padlocks had been cut off their garage and tools stolen from inside.

A burglary happened on October 18 in Elm Grove, where a garage was broken into. Police say it is unknown at this time what was stolen.

Police also said an attempted burglary happened overnight on Monday (October 21) in Sevenoaks Road, where a garage door was found with marks on it as if someone had tried to force entry – no property was stolen.

Police are appealing to members of the public who saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this article to contact them online, email them at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Or visit the Sussex Police website at www.sussex.police.uk where online forms can be found to report all non-emergencies.