Strange reason for disruption to mobile phone signal in Eastbourne

Mobile phone signal in the Meads area of Eastbourne continues to face disruption... by a small nest of baby Seagulls sitting on a masthead.

EE is unable to fix the signal issue on its masthead as it is illegal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act to disturb the birds and their nest.

An EE spokesperson said, “We’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption for our customers and have a number of other masts operating in the area to help ensure the local community stays connected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience in the meantime.”

