Stories in front of the log fire and mulled wine at this Eastbourne Christmas event

Langney Priory is hosting a Christmas event at the historic building in Etchingham Road.

There will be a range of attractions for all ages at the festive fair on Friday (December 13).

There will be the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto and meet some husky dogs.

Children and adults can take part in a Christmas card workshop and listen to festive tales in front of a roaring log fire.

The party will start at 3pm and continue in to the evening.

There will be a disco for children and adults until 11pm with a late night bar.

There will also be a range of refreshments and the chance to enjoyed mulled wine or apple juice.

Visitors can also enjoy a Christmas buffet and a performance by a choir.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event and get into the Christmas spirit.