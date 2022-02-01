Stone Cross church awarded £500 to support community work

A church in Stone Cross has received a £500 donation from police to support its work in the community.

St Luke’s Church in Hailsham Road was awarded the money from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) to go towards its ongoing community support work.

PC Zachary Hayns and PCSO Daryl Holter recently met with church warden Imogen Lade to present the funds and discuss the community work being carried out by the church.

PCSO Daryl Holter, PC Zachary Hayns and St Luke's Church warden Imogen Lade. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220102-130736001

Police said St Luke’s provides a weekly service in partnership with Eastbourne Foodbank, actively engages with schools, youth groups and the community in the parish while providing a safe space.

Father James Vine said, “This funding will support all users of our church and parish centre.

“Recent building work has been necessary to enable its future use and we thank Sussex Police for this generous donation.”

PCSO Holter said, “St Luke’s Church and parish centre is well known for providing support to all who need it within our parish of Stone Cross with North Langney.

“I’m really pleased to have been able to help secure this funding, which will help make a difference to so many people in our community.”

The PPAF is made up of money received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.