Steampunk Festival returns to Eastbourne seafront

The free Steampunk Festival takes place on the Wish Tower slopes this weekend (September 7 and 8).

The annual two-day event is organised by Eastbourne Bonfire Society.

There will be acts, bands and stalls throughout the day.

Everyone is welcome to come along dressed in their Steampunk finery.

There will be a parade meeting at Eastbourne Pier at 11am. It will start at 11.30am on the lower prom by the beach. They will walk along to the bandstand and then up to the Wish Tower slopes, stopping along the way for photos.

All funds raised over the two days, via collection buckets, go towards putting on the society’s self-funded bonfire event in October.

For more information about Eastbourne Bonfire Society and the Steampunk Festival visit Eastbourne Bonfire Society’s Facebook.