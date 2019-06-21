Steam train to come through Sussex this weekend – full list of times for each station

A steam train will be travelling through Sussex this weekend.

The excursion train, run by operator Steam Dreams Tour London Victoria and Hastings, will run from London Victoria down through the Brighton Mainline to Hastings on Saturday (June 22).

The rail tour will be hauled by one of William Stanier’s LMS Black Five locomotives, most likely locomotive 44871.

Constructed between 1934 and 1951, the Stanier Black Fives have a reputation for being do-anything and go-anywhere engines. A total of 842 locomotives were built; making them one of the most numerous classes of British steam locomotives ever built.

Here are the all-important times for those hoping to catch a glimpse:

•London Victoria 10.30

•Grosvenor Bridge Jn 10.32

•Voltaire Road Jn. 10.36

•Brixton 10.38

•Herne Hill 10.43

•Tulse Hill 10.47

•Streatham 10.53

•Streatham Common 10.55 to 11.00

•Selhurst 11.09

•Windmill Bridge Jn 11.14

•East Croydon 11.16 to 11.19

•South Croydon 11.21

•Purley 11.27

•Stoats Nest Jn. 11.28

•Redhill 11.39 to 11.44

•Earlswood (Surrey) 11.46

•Gatwick Airport 11.52

•Three Bridges 11.56

•Balcombe Tunnel Jn 11.59

•Copyhold Jn 12.05

•Haywards Heath 12.10 to 12.15

•Keymer Jn 12.19

•Plumpton 12.24 to 12.32

•Lewes 12.44

•Southerham Jn 12.46

•Berwick 12.53

•Polegate 12.57

•Willingdon Jn (Hampden Park) 13.01

•Eastbourne 13.06 to 13.31

•Willingdon Jn (Hampden Park) 13.36

•Pevensey and Westham 13.41

•Bexhill 13.54

•Bopeep Jn S.B. 13.58

•Hastings 14.03

Picture above by Matthew Burdett

Please send your pictures of the steam train to copydesk@jpimedia.co.uk with the name of the town.