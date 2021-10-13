‘State-of-the-art’ employment park planned near Hailsham

Wealden District Council’s cabinet committee this week agreed to move forward with plans to develop the Knights Farm West Employment Park on the A22 at Lower Dicker, on the fringes of Hailsham.

The council acquired the 40-acre site along the A22 employment corridor in 2020 and the park is likely to involve several phases of development over the next 10 years or more, according to a council spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “It is expected to create hundreds of jobs for local people and especially those in new housing developments being built across the district.”

An artist's impression of Knights Farm West Employment Park.

Council leader Bob Standley said, “There is a buoyant demand for employment land along the A22 employment corridor and similar local schemes such as Swallow Business Park and Chaucer Business Park have all seen a good take up.

“The plan for Knights Farm West Employment Park is an excellent opportunity to attract new business to the area and stimulate local growth.

“It is still early days but it is a well-balanced approach with substantial potential to strengthen Wealden’s economy and provide sustainable local jobs for local people.