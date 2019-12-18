Star Wars superfan gets special The Rise of Skywalker haircut ahead of film’s release

A Star Wars superfan has had a special haircut inspired by the film series in preparation for the release of The Rise of Skywalker this week.

Kai Ward, 49, from Bognor Regis, has gone from Wookiee to Imperial soldier in anticipation of the final instalment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy by having the image of a stormtrooper shaved into his head.

Star Wars superfan Kai Ward has had a stormtrooper haircut in preparation for the release of The Rise of Skywalker

Kai’s out-of-this-world haircut was styled by Daren Terry at Lotus Styling hair salon in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis.

This isn’t the first time Daren has styled Kai’s hair for a special event – he shaved Harry Kane’s face into Kai’s hair for the World Cup last year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final film of the nine-part Skywalker saga which has stretched over 42 years since the release of the first Star Wars movie in 1977.

Cinemas across Sussex are putting on midnight screenings tonight in celebration of the festive film event.

