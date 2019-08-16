St Wilfrid’s Hospice Starlight Stroll is ‘peaceful, moving and special’ for those who have lost a loved one

Starlight Stroll, St Wilfrid’s Hospice annual sponsored walk along Eastbourne seafront, returns on Saturday, September 14.

The walk sees fundraisers walking from the Redoubt Fortress along the seafront at dusk before an emotional lantern dedication up at the Italian Gardens in memory of lost loved ones.

Each year the walk brings comfort to many and helps raise much-needed funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice to provide end of life care for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

The Starlight Stroll is now in its fifth year and has become a popular event, with hundrends signing up to take part.

Best friends Emily and Abi took part last year in memory of their grandmothers and will be returning this year.

Emily shared her story with the Herald ahead of 2019’s Starlight Stroll due to take place next month.

Emily said: “Last year, Abi and I walked six miles under the stars with hundreds of other walkers. #

“It was an amazing opportunity to raise funds for this incredible charity as St Wilfrid’s is a cause that’s very close to both our hearts.

“I was very close to my grandmother and was devastated when she was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in July 2017.

“Although it was a heartbreaking time, St Wilfrid’s made us all feel a little more at ease; the staff there even helped her to recuperate enough to come home for Christmas – something we never thought would be possible.

“When Abi was younger, her grandmother – who also had a cancer diagnosis – was cared for by St Wilfrid’s.

“Abi said that everyone who comes through the hospice doors receives personalised care.

“Both families were so grateful for the support they received - and we knew that the hospice relies on donations from the local community - which is why Abi and I decided to get involved in Starlight Stroll.”

Many people who take part say the experience is very emotional with a really special atmosphere.

Emily was in agreement.

She told the Herald: “It was such a peaceful, emotional, evening and the atmosphere was so special.

“When you arrive at the Italian Gardens - which is the halfway point - you are reminded that you are not alone in your grief, and the sight of hundreds of lanterns spread out across the grass is very moving.

“It helped me with how I was feeling at the time and it felt good to raise money for St Wilfrid’s so that they can continue to make things easier for patients and families at a difficult time.”

Entry is £18 and includes a Starlight Stroll t-shirt, lantern and commemorative medal.

The event has gone from strength to strength and last year it celebrated record-breaking success.

Not only did a record 1,100 people sign-up to take part in the fundraiser, but the money raised from 2019’s event more than doubled since 2017’s event, totalling an incredible £91,638.

To find out more and to sign up visit www.stwhospice.org/starlightstroll.

For more information about the Starlight Stroll or other fundraising events in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice call 01323 43424.