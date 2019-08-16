St Wilfrid’s Hospice cookery class helps men with their grief

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is running cookery classes for men and a local widower has told the Herald about the benefits.

Ken Naish celebrated his 66th wedding anniversary with wife June on Christmas Day 2018. Six days later June succumbed to the aggressive cancer of the oesophagus which had only been diagnosed the previous October.

Ken had June had support from the Hospice at Home team at the end of June’s life and now they are looking out for him too. .

Ken said, “It was just a few weeks later that I was contacted by the hospice as a follow up and invited to come along to the Men’s Cookery Course.

“I came along and very much enjoyed it, meeting other chaps, some in a similar situation to my own.

“We get together on a Friday morning and cook all sorts of things. But it’s not just about the cooking, it’s the chance to meet socially and have some fun as well.”

If you, or someone you know, would like to join the eight-week course and be a part of the group call 01323 434200.