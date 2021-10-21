South East Water apologise for outage which lasted hours in Eastbourne

Water outage in Eastbourne

In Mill Road residents had no water/low water pressure this morning (Thursday, October 21) due to a burst water main. The issue started at 5.45am.

South East Water said in the update, “We’re really sorry to those of you who are experiencing no water or low water pressure at the moment.

“We’re currently working to fix a burst water main as quickly as we can.

“We have however managed to re-route some of the water in our network which means most customers should have their supplies returned. Unfortunately there is a small number of customers which will still be without their supply as redirection was not possible due to configuration of the pipework.

“We apologise for the issues this might cause you.”

This afternoon Charles Healey, regional network manager for South East Water, said, “At 5:30am this morning we were made aware of customers experiencing no water in the Upperton area of Eastbourne.

“We sent technicians to investigate and they found a burst on a nine inch diameter water main in Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne.

“A repair team was promptly sent to site to locate the burst main and were able to operate valves to shut the burst in.”

Mr Healey said the number of customers without water was reduced and the properties left with no water in Ocklynge Road were supplied with bottled water while the repair was carried out.

He said, “The repair is now complete and we are now refilling the network slowly in order to prevent any further bursts.

“Ocklynge Road remains closed as we will be reinstating the carriageway, this is for the safety of motorists, pedestrians and our workforce. A clearly signed diversion route is in place and has been agreed with the local highways authority.

“We’re sorry for any disruption caused by the burst and thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carry out this emergency work.”