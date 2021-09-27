Social media ‘star’ with 3 million followers helps Hailsham seagull charity

A YouTube and TikTok ‘star’ has been using his skills to help a seagull charity in Hailsham.

Arryn Skelly (@feedingsteven) has publicised the work of Bird Aid who are trying to save their site off Hempstead Lane.

Mr Skelly, 23, has built up a following of 3,000,000 people on TikTok and 800,000 subscribers on Youtube from documenting his ongoing relationship with a seagull called Steven who comes to his window in Scotland.

Some of Mr Skelly’s followers alerted him to Bird Aid’s fight and he travelled to the south coast to visit and publicise the charity’s work.

A Bird Aid spokesperson said, “Although Julia, who runs Bird Aid, and Arryn are from different age groups and skill sets, they have a shared love of gulls and a passion to help those less fortunate.

“Bird Aid has only two months left to raise the full £170,000 needed to secure Hydeaway, which saves thousands of birds every year.”

To donate please visit the Bird Aid website.

Arryn Skelly at Bird Aid in Hailsham. Picture from Julia Gould SUS-210927-121803001