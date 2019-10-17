‘Small number’ of Extinction Rebellion activists gather at Gatwick Airport

There was a large police presence at Gatwick Airport today ahead of a planned demonstration by climate activists from Extinction Rebellion.

However only a ‘small number’ of activists gathered at the airport, following reports that the protest had been called off.

It comes after climate change activists were dragged from the roof of a train in London by commuters this morning.

Police confirmed that officers were deployed at Gatwick to support the airport staff during the peaceful protest.

A spokesman said: “A small number of protesters gathered at the International Arrivals area at Gatwick Airport but did not disrupt travellers.

“We continue to be engaged with the organisers of the event who are keeping us informed of their intentions.”

Police at Gatwick airport ahead of the protest

A BBC reporter at the airport said in a tweet that members of Extinction Rebellion had decided to postpone the protest – but some activists turned up anyway to hand out leaflets to passersby.

One of the activists, Dr Eveleigh BM, tweeted: “All well with peaceful vibes at Gatwick this afternoon.

“Welcoming folk home with a choir, music and the #ExtinctionRebellion message.”

A second tweet shared by Dr Eveleigh BM showed activists laying on the floor in a staged ‘die in’.

