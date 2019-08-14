Sister of disabled woman left frustrated with Eastbourne cinema’s lack of disabled access

The sister of a wheelchair user is disappointed and frustrated with the lack of disabled access at the new Cineworld in Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre.

Aimee Grover and her sister Mollie, who has cerebral palsy, had to use three lifts, which took 20 minutes, to get from the bottom floor of the Beacon to the top.

Aimee, an occupational therapist at Eastbourne DGH said, “My sister faces constant battles due to her disabilities and having to experience yet another one is very disappointing and frustrating. Examples like this remind me and my family of what she has to overcome.

“Thank goodness no one else was using the lifts as they only have room for one wheelchair. I cannot understand why one lift could not just take us all the way to the top?!”

She said she was surprised and it is not what it should be like in 2019.

One of Aimee’s biggest concerns is the fire evacuation procedure. She said, “How would I get Mollie down to safety?”

In a response to a complaint Aimee made via email, Cineworld said, “All staff were required to take part in ‘Evac-Chair’ training. This means staff can evacuate customers who use a wheelchair safely down stairs. The Evac-Chairs are located at the top of every fire exit stairwell we have, known as a refuge point, and when evacuating, wheelchair users will be guided to these points and helped into the chair and evacuated. If for any reason a member of staff cannot safely evacuate somebody they can ask them to stay at the refuge point because it has an intercom button next to it to press. When the fire brigade come they will be alerted by the intercom that someone is in the refuge point and will come to rescue them.”

Aimee said she was concerned Cineworld’s fire evacuation plan involves putting wheelchairs users into the ‘Evac-Chair’ as Mollie would need to be hoisted into it and wouldn’t be able to sit up unaided.

She said, “So if there was a real fire it appears Mollie would be left in the cinema.

Another issue the pair said they faced was the disabled seating area inside the cinema which is at the front. Aimee said, “Mollie was unable to tilt her head back enough in her electric wheelchair to comfortably watch the movie.

“I cannot understand in this day and age of inclusion why people who face these physical challenges were not involved in the consultation process and do not have access to the screens in the same way able-bodied individuals do.”

She said other customers were greeted on arrival and guided to their seats but her and Mollie were left to walk up an unlit, long corridor and find their own.

“The long and dark corridor felt like something from a thriller movie and in no way set the tone for the light-hearted family film of the Lion King.”

Cineworld said it was sorry there was no one to help guide Aimee and Mollie to their seats and is looking to put more signage up.

In a statement to the Herald a Cineworld spokesperson said, “We take matters of equal access very seriously and all our staff receive extensive training in this area. Cineworld Eastbourne has full wheelchair access and meets the standards and guidelines from the Disability Working Group of the cinema industry body, the UKCA.”