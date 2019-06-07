Sign up to take part in giant inflatable foamy obstacle course for charity

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is calling on all everyday superheroes to join forces for Kapow, its 5K inflatable, foamy fun run.

Kapow takes place on Sunday, June 23, in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

The giant inflatable obstacle course promises to be fun for all the family, while raising money for a good cause.

Eastbourne mum Kerry Knight lost husband Shawn in June 2017 and took part in Kapow last year. She has taken part in many charity events for St Wilfrid’s and is also a volunteer at the hospice. Her friends call her Wonder Woman. Read her story here

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is now selling tickets to take part in Kapow. You can take advantage of the Group Saver offer and register three people for £60.

To find out more or book your place visit www.stwhospice.org/kapow or phone 01323 434241.