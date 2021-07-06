Sign up for St Wilfrid’s Hospice Starlight Stroll

St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll

Saturday (July 10) sees the special memorial walk taking place from Princes Park along the prom to The Italian Gardens at Holywell.

The participants will take a moment to lay a lantern in memory of their loved ones before walking back to Princes Park to receive their Starlight Stroll medal.

A special video made at the end of the event will show all the lanterns lit up and looking spectacular and will be available for all to see.

The walk is a sponsored one and those taking part are asked to raise as much as they can.

Last year, more than 500 people attended the special, socially-distanced version of Starlight Stroll. Together, they raised more than £61,000, which supported vital compassionate care for patients and their loved ones in the local community.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, so sign up quickly at here.