Sign-up for pancake race through Eastbourne town centre for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Fundraisers will be racing through the town centre while flipping pancakes for St Wilfrid’s on February 25.

The popular annual event takes place on Shrove Tuesday each year and is fun for both those taking part and spectators.

The annual Pancake Race will take place at 1pm on Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road, Eastbourne.

St Wilfrid’s pancake race is a simple relay-style race over a fixed distance with flipping points.

Teams of friends, and colleagues take part to win the race and raise money and awareness for the local hospice.

A spokesperson from St Wilfrid’s said, “The relay means you don’t have to worry about following a route - just concentrating on keeping the pancake in the pan.

“So choose the four best pancake runners and flippers from your workplace and sign up today.

The hospice is offering an early bird offer will need to register before today (January 10) and pay the registration fee of only £30 per team!

After that, the registration is £40 per team.

Because it is a fundraising event, St Wilfrid’s ask that all teams raise a minimum of £35 sponsorship per team member (£140 collectively).

Spectators are more than welcome, even encouraged.