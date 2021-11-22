Shoppers queue at Eastbourne’s Asda to meet Michael McIntyre

The comedian met members of the public on November 16 in the local branch of Asda.

He was there to sign copies of his new autobiography ‘A Funny Life’, which covers his life from his televised act at the Royal Variety Performance in 2006 up to the present day. Fans were also able to get pictures taken with the comedy superstar.

Joe Furniss, a spokesperson for Asda in Eastbourne said, “The book signing was a great success with lots of happy smiling faces meeting Michael on the day.

Michael McIntyre met staff of the local Asda when he attended a book signing at the store on November 16. SUS-211117-153550001

“Demand outstripped Michael’s time and the supply we had. More than 200 people were able to get their copy of the book signed and many with also got a picture of Michael in Asda Eastbourne.

“Many memories of ‘a funny life’ have been created in Eastbourne.”

Michael will be back in Eastbourne in the new year to perform two warm up shows at the Congress Theatre on January 21 and January 28.

Michael McIntyre meets St Michael's Hospice fundraiser Helen Curcher during a book signing in Eastbourne SUS-211117-153600001