‘Shark’ spotted off the coast of Sussex

Tom Hunt was visiting his parents in Bexhill on Tuesday evening when he spotted what appeared to be a shark’s fin above the water.

He said he has been coming to Bexhill since he was a child as his parents live in the flats facing the sea in Knole Road, but said he has ‘never seen anything like this’.

After spotting the fin from his parents’ flat, he went down to the seafront and took a video of what he believed was a basking shark.

Was this a shark off the coast of Bexhill? SUS-210623-114239001

He said it happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm while the seafront was relatively quiet, possibly due to the England game, but he did notice a couple further down the beach having a look too.

Tom said he could see the animal for another half an hour or so as it slowly made its way to Hastings.