Services of remembrance across Eastbourne to mark Armistice Day 2019

Eastbourne will remember all those who have lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of its annual Service of Remembrance on Sunday, November 10, at the war memorial.

Beginning with a parade at 10.25am from Terminus Road, representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations will lead the procession along Cornfield Road to the war memorial.

The parade will then be joined by the mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Steve Wallis together with Eastbourne MP, Stephen Lloyd and representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

A thanksgiving service conducted by Father David Charles will be accompanied by musicians from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band. The service will include a two minutes silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

The commemoration event concludes with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the war memorial via South Street. To facilitate the event a number of road closures will be put in place between 10am and 1pm.

There will be a number of other services across the town:

•On Monday, November 11, a service led by the Reverend David Gillard at the War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive will take place from 10.40am, attended by the deputy mayor, council members and children from Ocklynge School.

These houses and memorial were funded by the residents of Eastbourne at the end of WWII as a tribute to those who died or were injured in action, and are still used today as homes for ex-service personnel with medical disabilities and their families.

•A remembrance service at the Ruthless Memorial at Butts Brow on November 10, led by the Royal British Legion and attended by the mayor (meet at Butts Brow car cark at 2.45pm), will commemorate the crew of the WWII American liberator bomber, Ruthless.

•Eastbourne Silver Band will provide a musical commemoration at the free remembrance concert at Our Lady of Ransom Church on November 3 from 2.30pm.

•On November 11, a remembrance event will take place at Hampden Park at the war memorial at 11am, organised by the Friends of Hampden Park.

•St Johns Church in Meads will be returning with its remembrance festival, featuring a special screening of the film They Shall Not Grow Old at 10.15am on November 9 and from 3pm to 4pm The Enharmonic Choir perform Pro Patria, inspired by WWI diaries and Thomas Hardy’s A New Year’s Eve in War Time.