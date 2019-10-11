Service awards presented to Eastbourne care home staff

Staff at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Lodge care home have celebrated receiving awards in recognition of their service.

Five years’ service awards were presented to Marilou Soriano, Jackie Martinez, Stephanie Coo, Tina Garibay, Mila Miedes, Janet Godward, Elaine Davies, Atie Pashova, Suzzette Fabugais and Margaret Coscolluela, who also received an award for completing her L5 management NVQ.

Other awards went to Viorica Necula, Marilou Lagazo and Tracy Wenham for successfully completing the healthcare practitioner course, meaning they are all now fully certified.

The home manager, Sam Kirwan, and director of clinical governance, Maggie McDow, presented awards to the valued recipients at a small ceremony at the home.

Sam Kirwan said, “I would like to extend a huge congratulations to everyone who was presented with an award, and offer my special thanks to Kath and Emma for the wonderful decorations they put up for the event ceremony, and to Steve the chef for the sumptuous buffet he prepared for all to enjoy.

“I am immensely proud of our team; well done everyone!”

Sovereign Lodge is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and is based on Carew Road in Eastbourne.

For more information, visit the webiste at www.healthcarehomes.co.uk