Serious concern for missing man who is thought to be in Seaford

There are serious concerns for the safety of a man missing from Surrey who is thought to have travelled to the Seaford area.

Marcus Dubois, 38, was reported missing from his home on Wednesday (September 11) having not been seen since between 6 and 7am. He was seen at Seaford railway station on Thursday morning.

He is described as mixed race, 6' 1", of medium build, with dark hair and a 'lazy' left eye. He was wearing a black Superdry jacket with orange writing, dark trousers and dark work shoes. He was carrying a blue gym bag.

If you see Marcus or know of his whereabouts, please dial 999 quoting reference 45190096042.