Section of major Eastbourne road to be closed overnight for two weeks

The northbound lanes on Lottbridge Drove will be closed from 8pm – 6am every day from Monday, September 20 – Monday, October 4.

A spokesperson from East Sussex County Council said, “The northbound lanes will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am each night from the A259 at Seaside to Cross Levels Way. Diversions will be in place.

“One lane of the northbound carriageway of Lottbridge Drove from Hammonds Drive to the Cross Levels Way roundabout will also be closed overnight for two nights from Thursday, August 19, to provide a safe working area and temporary walkway while vegetation cutting and clearance takes place.”

Roadworks