Section of major Eastbourne road to be closed overnight for almost two weeks

The northbound lanes on Lottbridge Drove will be closed between 8pm – 6am from Monday, September 20 – Friday, October 1.

The lanes will be closed from the A259 at Seaside to Cross Levels Way.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “The overnight road closures on the northbound carriageway are expected to be in place until Monday, October 1. There will be a lane closure in place on the southbound carriageway one night during the week to allow repairs to the central reservation, details of which will be publicised when confirmed.”

Roadworks

The spokesperson added, “By carrying out the work overnight, we hope to minimise disruption to motorists using this busy road.

“We appreciate that there may still be some disruption but would ask people to bear with us as the result of the work will be a smoother and safer road surface.”

During road closures, traffic will be diverted via A259 Seaside, Whitley Road, Lewes Road, Kings Drive, Rodmill Roundabout and Cross Levels Way.

On Tuesday, September 21 new safety barriers will be installed at Lottbridge roundabout during the day – the road will be open, but motorists are being warned there may be some delays.

In separate works, both southbound lanes of Lottbridge Drove will be closed overnight on Friday, October 1 to enable a preservative coat to be applied to the road surface.

Details of work being carried across the county by East Sussex Highways can be found at www.eastsussexhighways.com