Seaford neighbours celebrate Christmas with lottery win

Two people in Seaford received an extra Christmas present after scooping a cash prize thanks to their postcode.

The Vale Road neighbours won the £1,000 each when BN25 3EZ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, December 24.

PPL ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the pair. She said, “Merry Christmas to our winners. What a brilliant way to celebrate the festive season.”

For more information on PPL, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.